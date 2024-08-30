Rob Lowe Reflects On Getting Busted For Smoking Pot With Michael J. Fox

Rob Lowe is reflecting on the time he smoked pot with Michael J. Fox and got busted by the police in 1986. He said he was on a tour bus with celebrities when he got busted by the cops.

"There was a bus tour through California for Prop 65, which was about cleaning up our water system, and everybody on the planet was on it," Lowe shared on Ted Danson's Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast. "But there were two different buses. . . . We got pulled over for speeding, but also because Michael J. Fox and I were smoking pot out of the top of the Greyhound bus roof."

"The cop pulled us over ... it was like a clown car — out came Whoopi Goldberg, Cher, Judd Nelson, Michael J. Fox, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Robert Downey Jr., Jane Fonda, Danny Glover," he said.

Lowe revealed that he and Michael J. Fox got the entire bus pulled over. He said, "We had the top emergency hatch off, Michael and I, and we were smoking pot."

Rob Lowe Reflects On Sober Journey

Lowe previously reflected on the decision to get sober. He said his lowest moment came when his mom called him about his grandfather's heart attack. He chose not to answer the phone. Instead, he went and got drunk.

"I remember like it was yesterday: My mom telling me [on the answering machine] to, 'Pick up, pick up,' because my grandpa had had a heart attack," he told People magazine. "I couldn't deal with it in the state I was in, and I needed to go to sleep to wake up so I could deal with it." He went to the bedroom and pulled a bottle of alcohol.

Lowe started to drink.

He added, "Who doesn't keep a bottle of Cuervo Gold by their bedside table? That was the final wake-up call. I've been sober ever since."

Ultimately, Lowe has been sober for decades. He decided to go to rehab in 1990 and hasn't looked back since.

"Getting sober was an incremental decision. It's baby steps until you're ready. You can't do it until you're really ready," he said.