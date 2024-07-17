Rob Lowe Recalls Getting Knocked Out by Tom Cruise

Apparently, Tom Cruise needs to partake in some celebrity boxing matches! Rob Lowe is telling outlets about the time Cruise knocks him out cold.

Recently, Lowe appears on an episode of the Rich Eisen Show to tell some stories about the good ol' days. One of these experiences sees Rob at 17 years old, hungry for acting roles. Fortunately, Francis Ford Coppola casts him in hie 1983 film, The Outsiders as Sodapop Curtis. Alongside him, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, and Diane Lane star in the movie.

During their stint together, the young, fiery boys were essentially gym buddies, or as Rob Lowe describes it, "running bros." However, one impromptu boxing session takes their competitive nature to the next level. Despite having self described 'pipe cleaner arms', Rob gets in hefty shot on Cruise. "I rang his bell, and the next I knew, I woke up — I was coming to, on the floor," Lowe recalls. "And he, like, completely knocked me out. His eyes just went black, but that's the stuff we did. That's what guys do. Like Fight Club."

Rob Lowe Shares One More Tom Cruise Story From The '80s

Rob Lowe has one more vintage Tom Cruise story from The Outsiders era up his sleeve. In 2020, he makes an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and recalls a massive diva moment from Tom Cruise. "All of the L.A. people survived the L.A. auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version," he says. "So it was me and Tom Cruise and Emilio [Estevez] and C. Thomas Howell. "[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in and Tom finds out that we're sharing a room and just goes ballistic."

However, Rob laughs while telling the story. Clearly, he didn't mind it too much. Rather, Lowe argues that Tom's intensity makes him the movie star and man he is today. "But in the end of it, you can't argue with the results. He's had his eye on the ball since day one," he explains.