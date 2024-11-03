Road To Redemption: Jelly Roll Brings Inmates On Stage For Charlottesville Show

Jelly Roll is still on his Beautifully Broken Tour, and last Saturday, he did something extra special.

Videos by Wide Open Country

He was performing in Charlottesville, Virginia, and he brought on four musically inclined inmates from the local county prison to perform on stage. He gave an emotional and riveting speech before inviting them on-stage, and then allowed them to sing to the audience.

Jelly Roll has made it a point to "go visit a rehab, a jail, or a homeless shelter" in every city that he tours. Jelly himself has spent time in prison as a kid and doesn't want to lose touch with others in the same position as he was in.

When visiting the local county jail in Charlottesville, however, he was met with something that "shook" the singer to his "core."

He said, "I walked in today, and a group of men began to sing me some of my songs in a way that I have never heard and I began to cry and weep in this cell with all these men, and these women, that were in there singing their soul out."

#jellyroll #charlottesville

Jelly Roll Has Inmates Perform On Stage

He called up the Sheriff and asked if he could have the four inmates perform on his show. He stressed that he would pay for everything so it doesn't cost the taxpayers a dime.

"Would you please bring those inmates to the show tonight so they can see the dream? Would you please, sheriff?" Jelly Roll recounts his call with the local sheriff.

The sheriff was happy to oblige. Additionally, Jelly Roll asked that they come onto the stage in normal street ware, so they're not chained or shackled. Again, the sheriff was willing.

Jelly Roll complimented the sheriff and the "forward-thinking" programmes that the prison ran for their inmates.

The inmates held a powerful and brilliant performance, and the crowd went wild for them. It's so refreshing to see second chances and true rehabilitation. The lasting impression on those inmates and the audience will be a magical one.

Jelly Roll doesn't stop amazing.