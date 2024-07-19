RNC Viewers Accuse Kid Rock Of Lip Synching For Performance: "Super Cringey"

Kid Rock showed up at the RNC to celebrate his friend and former president Donald Trump's Republican nomination. However, he put on a performance that many viewers called less than stellar.

Viewers took to social media to accuse the musician of lip synching. One wrote, "Kid Rock lip synching is pretty awful, is this his usual style of "singing"? That was almost as painful as Erik Trump's speech." Another viewer wrote, "Kid rock is? Is he lip synching?"

One viewer wrote, "I'm as conservative as they come, but watching @KidRock lip synching a rap song at the GOP convention while these old white dudes pump their fists is super cringey."

Yet another wrote, "Kid Rock lip synching to his wack a— lyrics to a Metallica song is the goofiest f—king thing I have ever seen." Still another wrote, "Kid Rock performing just before Tr*mp's nomination speech. This country is basically a cartoon."

Kid Rock Teased Performance

Kid Rock previously teased his performance, asking viewers to be scared. Maybe a poor choice of words.

"We just arrived in Milwaukee to support our tried and true, red, white and blue, 100 percent American bada?'?' president," he said in a post on social platform X. "What's going to happen tonight? Tune in to find out," he told the camera. "God bless Donald Trump and God bless America."

Trump and Kid Rock have been friends for a while now. In fact, Trump sent condolences when the musician's father Bill passed away.

"Bill Ritchie, Sr., the wonderful father of Bob, sometimes referred to as Kid Rock, recently passed away after a long and brave fight with a nasty competitor, cancer," the 77-year-old wrote. "I got to know Bill very well over the last three years, and he was something special, a very successful guy, but family was far more important than that success. He was a fabulous father, grandfather, and great grandfather, but also, a man with tremendous vision, talent, and style, and a real character! My condolences to the whole family. Bill will be greatly missed."

Kid Rock thanked Trump for his kind comments. He wrote, "Thank you Mr. President. He was a huge supporter as you know, loved what you stand for, and always looked forward to spending time with you. Many will never get to know you like I have on a personal / friendship level, but let this be a testament to how great a man, father and friend you are! God Bless you and RIP Dad."