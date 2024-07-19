RNC 2024: Twitter Flooded with the Question, ‘Where’s Melania Trump?’

Donald Trump is set to take the stage at the Republican National Convention to make his first speech as their official nominee. But Twitter wants to know where his wife Melania Trump is.

Questions about where she has flooded the internet. The former First Lady was supposed to make an appearance at the RNC on its last night, but viewers have had a tough time locating her. One wrote, "As an aside. Where's Melania...?"

Another wrote, "It feels like Melania hates her husband." One wrote, "Melania is not back. Backstage - maybe." A few question if her appearance was being saved as a surprise. One wrote, "Where's Melania, did I miss her? She's was supposed to be at the convention tonite. Maybe she'll show her face when Trump speaks." Another viewer questioned, "I wonder if Trump will bring Melania and Barron on stage as a 'big surprise.' If not, something is even weirder than usual in that f*cked-up family."

Yet another wrote, "Is she really there? I have been worried she is nowhere to be seen. I love her. She's so beautiful and a great presence. I want Melania to be a part of this!"

However, Melania appears to be in attendance. This photo from The New York Times shows Melania backstage with her husband. She wore a red attire and smiled at Donald.

Melania Trump Makes An Appearance

Likewise, Melania made an appearance earlier in the evening. She appeared behind Donald Trump as he signed the official paperwork to accept the Republican nomination as its presidential candidate. So she is in attendance on the big night, but she appears to be keeping a lower profile.

Questions popped up following the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally on where she was. In the hours that followed, the former First Lady made a statement condemning the violence.

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she said in her statement. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

She continued: "Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."