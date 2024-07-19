RNC 2024: Donald Trump Kisses Helmet Of Firefighter Who Died At Rally In Emotional Display

Donald Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention to confirm his nomination. But he also took a moment to remember fallen firefighter Corey Comperatore.

Comperatore was the sole causality at Trump's Pennsylvania rally. Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks shot and killed Comperatore while he was shielding his family.

"Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, and seriously wounded two other great warriors.. David Dutch and James Copenhaver. I spoke to all three families of these tremendous people—our love and prayers are with them, and always will be," Trump said. " Corey, a highly respected former fire chief... was accompanied by his wife Helen... and two precious daughters. He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets... what a fine man he was.

Trump then walked over to Comperatore's firefighting gear. He took the moment to place a subtle kiss on the helmet. He then asked for a moment of silence for the firefighter."There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for others," Trump said. "This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness."

Trump Talks Assassination Attempt

Trump also opened up about the fact he almost died. He said that the bullet came close to ending his own life.

"I am not supposed to be here tonight," Trump said, as the crowd shouted back, "Yes you are."

"I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God," Trump said. "In watching the reports over the last few days, many people say it was a providential moment."

"The crowd was confused because they thought I was dead," Trump said. "And there was great great sorrow. I could see that on their faces as I looked up. They didn't know I was looking out they thought it was over. When I could see it I wanted to do something to let them know I was okay. I raised my right arm looked at the thousands and thousands of people that were breathlessly waiting and started shouting, 'fight, fight, fight.'