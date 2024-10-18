Rising Country Star Lou Ridley Dazzles on New EP 'See You Soon...'

Who says an outlaw can't be a woman? Lou Ridley exudes the spirit of past Outlaw country greats like Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson. Their music thrives in its thorniness towards flimsy societal standards. Their righteousness for the common and lower class person bleeds in every record. The only difference? They're men.

This isn't to say that what they say is inherently any lesser. Rather, it's vital to realize where Kris or Willie's perspectives come from in relation. The female perspective is a different one, where they battle distinct issues that men don't have to battle. Misogyny, the predatory nature of certain men, it's uneasy territory to touch with the courage it needs. Lou doesn't mince words in her songwriting, putting every uncomfortable truth on display. Consequently, her records allow her to reflect on the impact of others and herself. Her recently released EP see you soon... demonstrates this perfectly.

Lou Ridley Challenges The Notions of Modern Country in Her Songwriting

Lou Ridley's fire and fervor for different social issues takes on a fresh, different perspective that separates her from the rest of the pack. Take "Blue Eyed Jesus," where Lou dwells on the relationship between men and women through the use of the bible. It's no secret how easily the holy word could be manipulated or misinterpreted. What's worse is how easily these kinds of people cloak themselves amongst people who truly love God. She doesn't let them off the hook about it like most people do though. "I'm not your whore or your virgin mother, you're preaching poison to your own brothers," she croons in the hook.

Conversely, Lou and her songwriting doesn't merely dwell in hefty finger wagging. She also knows how to navigate in the more conventional song structures with the heart that makes her special. I think of "Great Beyond," where she mourns a loved one, picturing them in their ideal afterlife. "You're probably driving your nova, racing angels, hanging stars in space where you never get older. Living free as you were in 1968," Ridley lovingly ponders.

It's these little flourishes in her writing that magnify her gifts best. As much as the very direct scorch has its effect, even the greatest outlaws take moments for themselves. Lou Ridley's EP succeeds in weaving self righteousness with the universal and personal.