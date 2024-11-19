Ring Girl From Mike Tyson/Jake Paul Fight Becomes The Real Winner

Everyone felt robbed watching the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight. Many have claimed it was rigged, and that really both fighters and the audience lost. There is one certain winner to come out from the fight, however. That being the ring girl Sydney Thomas.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The boxing event had a host of ring girls that stood in the background of the fighters, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Their job is to stand there as the fighters do their thing. It turns out that the event was so boring that people's eyes started to wander. And focused on the ring girl, it seems.

Unilad reported that Thomas' Instagram following before the fight was sitting at a sizable 236K. Now, as of reporting, it's a whopping 612K. That's just over 2.5x the followers she had before. Her TikTok is also closing in on a million followers, as she boasts 919.5K followers.

It seems she's handling the sudden fame pretty well, as she's posted numerous more TikToks in her ring girl gear, posing for the camera and taking part in viral trends and videos.

Ring Girl From Tyson/Paul Fight Becomes Famous

I wouldn't even know what to do if I suddenly woke up one day to that many followers. It seems Thomas did, however, and made a video about waking up to that many followers.

It's captioned with "im happy you guys enjoyed the broadcast!!???"

Someone commented, "time to move to LA and start a podcast." It's unclear if and how Thomas will bank on the sudden flash of attention. In her field, it would be a wise idea to do something, anything, now that she has almost a million eyes on her.

The dreaded Talk Tuah podcast would not have come off the ground if it weren't for that random flash of online attention and eyeballs, and everyone knows it.

Another comments, "You're about to be very rich enjoy the ride."

"U saved the event don't be embarrassed," another writes on a video of her reacting to a parody of her.