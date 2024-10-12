Riley Keough Recalls Life With Michael Jackson as Stepdad

Being the granddaughter of Elvis Presley has to feel very overwhelming after a while. Currently, Riley Keough effectively holds the power of an empire in her hands with the Presley name. She even manages to keep Graceland up afloat despite scammers trying to foreclose the property. Similarly, her childhood on paper seems just as crazy. Daughter to Lisa Marie Presley, she was old enough to digest what it meant to be the stepdaughter to the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Recently, Riley sits down for an interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. There, she promotes her mother's posthumous book From Here to the Great Unknown. Additionally, when Presley passes from a small bowel obstruction after a surgery, Keough takes the responsibility of sifting through all the recordings and finishing the book. Consequently, there'a an abundance of juicy information in it, including the time Michael Jackson was in love with Lisa Marie Presley. How did that affect Keough though?

Michael Jackson Marries Lisa Marie Presley Briefly, Joins Family with Riley

Apparently, it never registers with Riley as a child. Hindsight alone only allows her to prosper how surreal it is to have Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson as your parents. I mean, my point of view — I understand that my life was not normal, but for me, it just felt normal," Keough explains. "In hindsight, I understand that it was a big thing of them together, but it felt very normal. They lived together and would take me to school and, you know, just the regular, married stuff."

It seems crazy that arguably the most famous person of all time leads a mundane life with Lisa and Riley. I guess the memories weren't as eye opening as we might think. However, Keough does eventually leave us with something she remembers from that time. MJ used to call his stepdaughter 'Mimi' during the two years of marriage with Lisa Marie.