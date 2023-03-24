Riley Keough Looks Identical to Priscilla Presley in These Throwback Photos From 1980

Daisy Jones & The Six star (and Elvis Presley's granddaughter) Riley Keough has channeled her rock 'n' roll family legacy with her vocal chops on the hit Prime Video show, which aired its series finale March 24. But it's not just Keough's musical talent that has fans thinking back to the King's larger-than-life cultural footprint. Keough bears a striking resemblance to her grandmother Priscilla Presley in these rarely-seen photos from 1980. Prepare to be amazed.

At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Keough dazzled in a gold sequined gown. The look is reminiscent of a 1980 shot of Priscilla Presley in a similar metallic look. While Keough's sleek locks are a far cry from Priscilla's feathered bob, there's no denying the titular Daisy Jones inherited her grandmother's smoldering gaze (and impeccable fashion sense).

Keough's starring role in the adaptation of the beloved best-seller Daisy Jones & The Six skyrocketed the 33-year-old actress to fame when the series premiered on March 3. Set in the 1970s, the show is a faux rockumentary that follows the trials and tribulations of a fictional rock band loosely modeled after Fleetwood Mac. As the titular Daisy Jones, Keough sings throughout the series and on the cast album Aurora. Despite being lauded for her vocal prowess, Keough had never sung before taking on the role, calling her musical training "a journey."

Elvis' talent and Priscilla's looks? It's a winning combination. Compare Keough's Daisy Jones & The Six premiere look to a throwback photo taken of Priscilla in 1980.

Advertisement

Still not convinced Keough is the spitting image of her grandmother? In the below photos, taken nearly 42 years apart, Keough attends an event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, while Priscilla poses during a filming break on the short-lived ABC reality television show Those Amazing Animals.

The pronounced Cupid's bow? The cheekbones? The resemblance is uncanny.

Related Videos