What do you get when you combine Daisy Jones & The Six and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Sixteen bars of pure musical perfection, that's what. Riley Keough, who plays the titular Daisy Jones in the buzzy Prime Video miniseries, joined Marvel star Simu Liu for a TikTok duet of "Honeycomb," one of the original songs she recorded for the series. Spoiler alert: These two sound amazing together, and Keough's co-star Sam Claflin has something to say about their undeniable harmony.

The crossover event of the century kicked off March 21 when Simu Liu covered "Honeycomb" on TikTok, singing and playing acoustic guitar for about a minute of the song's runtime. That same day, Keough reposted Liu's cover, adding in a video of herself singing along. The result is a split-screen, sorta-live duet between the two actors that's garnered over 172k likes.

Keough and Liu's harmony is outta this world, and they know it. Liu took the viral moment as an opportunity to make a pitch, commenting on Keough's TikTok, "Daisy Jones and the Seven?" Hello, Prime Video? Greenlight it.

Game recognizes game, as the kids say. And Sam Claflin, who plays The Six bandleader Billy Dunne in the series and recorded the original "Honeycomb" alongside Keough, had to give it up for Liu's vocal prowess. Claflin commented, "i'm out of a job," and Keough jokingly responded, "hit the road man."

Alas, Daisy Jones & The Six is a miniseries based on a very finished novel, so, no, we won't get a second season of the hit show -- let alone a guest spot for Simu Liu.

Lest we lose hope, the cast and crew have been hinting at performing live as the fictional band. After all, they actually learned to play instruments and actually recorded a whole album for the series. Daisy Jones & The Six with special guest Simu Liu for a one-night-only performance? Drafting up a petition now.

The series finale of Daisy Jones & The Six premieres Friday, March 24 on Prime Video.