Riley Green Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Most Attractive Person In Country Music

Although we're starting to leave the CMAs in the rearview, there's still some noise and hype around the prestigious award ceremony. Only a few days ago, Tim Hurley started posting videos taken from the CMAs, and one in particular has grabbed people's attention.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Hurley has been asking many country music stars who they think the "most attractive person in all of country music" is, and many answers have been provided from different stars. He first asked Riley Green this question, who many would say is the answer to this question.

"That's tough, maybe uhh... Carrie Underwood," he responded. Many would agree to say that both Green and Underwood are rather attractive people, so to have both featured in one TikTok may be as close to a perfect answer as many get.

"Not me saying Riley green not realizing Riley green was the one speaking ?" one commented.

"Him, it's him," another said.

"He don't know he's beautiful ?" complemented another.

Tim Hurley Asks About Most Attractive People In Country Music

Funnily enough, the stars themselves seem to agree with the comments here.

In the next TikTok, Hurley asks a smiling Luke Bryan the same question.

"Oh gosh," he started, "you could get me in trouble!"

"If I say a girl, that's creepy. If I say a guy, that's creepier," he said after some debating. He ultimately had an answer, however, "Gotta go with Riley Green."

Tim Hurley comments, "He's getting a lot of attention these days."

"He works out," added Bryan, with a sultry stare into the camera.

Hilariously, Bailey Zimmerman also nominated Riley Green for this question.

Riley Green wasn't alone in his answer; Sam Hunt also answered with Carrie Underwood.

If Green was being honest with himself, he may have put himself forward too. Although I'm not sure how that would come across. I feel like that sort of confidence is exclusive to Luke Combs.