Riley Green Reveals Inspiration Behind New Album 'Don't Mind If I Do'

Riley Green's gearing up for a big breakout album. Consequently, he's pulling out all the stops in promotion for maximum effect. However, there's one glaring issue no one can quite ignore. We have no idea what that album title has to do with anything.

Recently, rising country star Riley Green reveals the tracklist for his new album Don't Mind If I Do. The album comes out this Friday, October 18th. Moreover, he releases the title track in collaboration with Ella Langley. It begs the question: what does that even mean? It sounds like a joke really. It's like in an old TV show or movie when a heavier set character sees some food lying around. I'm not sure that's the association he wants for a song like Jesus Saves. To clear up the confusion, Green explains why that's the album name.

Riley Green Explains Why He's Naming His New Album Don't Mind If I Do

In a separate post, Riley Green posts a video explaining his thought process behind the album title. Admittedly, he says it's hard to find the perfect name for an album with so much contrast. However, the flexibility of the phrase feels indicative of what the singer wants to communicate.

"This one's got a lot of different types of songs on it. When you have an album with 'Jesus Saves' and 'Worst Way,' it's hard to pick a name for that album," Riley says. Don't mind if I do is such a lighthearted phrase how we use it in society. Like for me, I heard 'Don't Mind If I Do,' like a night out with the boys. You know I probably shouldn't, but don't mind if I do; I'll only have one, and then I'll have three or four. I didn't write it that way, but I like that you could kind of go either way when you hear that."