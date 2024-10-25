Riley Green Gets Flirty With Interviewer, Asks Her On a Date to Cracker Barrel

Think of the ideal romantic first date you could imagine. A walk under the moonlight? Some roses? A candlelit dinner perhaps? All of this pales in comparison to the Riley Green experience where, apparently, he takes girls out for chicken fried steak at Cracker Barrel.

Recently, Riley Green sat down with UK host Katie for an interview on the Girls in Low Places podcast. There, he promotes his new album Don't Mind If I Do. Additionally, he also makes the moves during the interview, leaving Katie blushing uncontrollably. Green recalls opening for Morgan Wallen at Hyde Park in London. Evidently, he loved his time there and wants to extend his own bit of hospitality to the host.

Riley promptly offers to take her from across the pond and over to Alabama. There, he plans to roll out the red carpet treatment... by taking Katie to Cracker Barrel. Then, they're going to go see his... goats??? "When you come to the US, we'll go to Cracker Barrel and you can come by and see the goats. The next interview we do is gonna be at Cracker Barrel. Sounds romantic. That show at Hyde Park was too good to us," Green says.

Riley Green Puts on His British Voice and Says He's Taking The Interviewer Out For Cracker Barrel

Afterward, Riley puts on this half-baked British accent that hardly registers because of how thick his Southern accent is. Still, he absolutely has it in the bag, the goofy charm and absurd date prompt clearly does enough where Katie ends up giggling with her face red the whole time.

Those country boys do it a little differently man. I don't know if I was a woman, I think I could afford to be a little more bougie than perusing the gift shop after housing a plate of biscuits and gravy. Regardless, it seems to work for Riley Green, maybe I should start going the chain restaurant route.