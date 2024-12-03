Riley Green Explains What He Thought He Would Be Doing If He Wasn't a Country Star

Riley Green clearly never expected to make it this far in country music. First, he starts out playing his local dive bars for fun and helping build houses to keep the lights on. Now, he's a CMA Award winner for Musical Event of the Year with Ella Langley. I still don't really know what that award even means, what the hell is a 'Musical Event' if it's not like a concert or something. Regardless, he's a big award winner and they can't take that away from him. However, it's a far cry from what he thought he would be doing.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Riley Green appeared on an episode of the God's Country podcast for an interview. There, he combs over his long journey to get to this point. Moreover, he candidly admits he didn't think he would make it this far. "I never had any visions of major success. Like sign a record deal...no... I played three sports in school and played a little football in college," Riley explains. "I assumed I was going to play a couple of shows on the weekend for $150 a night and build houses for the rest of my life. That's just what I thought I was going to do."

Riley Green Thinks He Would Still Be Building Houses Without His Country Success

Well why didn't Riley have the confidence in himself to believe he was going to make it in country? Frankly, he would usually keep things simple and stick with his usual covers. Additionally, he didn't have any faith in his songwriting capabilities. Consequently, he would stick in his little bubble until he finally found the courage. ""I didn't write because I thought I was good at writing songs. I got tired of playing the same covers all the time, so I tried to write some stuff that people might think is funny or whatever," Riley says.