Riley Green And Megan Moroney's Duet Of "Don't Mind If I Do" Gave Me Chills

Riley Green and Megan Moroney recently sang "Don't Mind If I Do" together at a recent gig in Hard Rock Live, and they crushed it.

Usually, this song is a duet between Riley Green and Ella Langley, and it makes for their second duet. Although their first duet together, "You Look Like You Love Me," took the country scene by storm, their second song was more of an accidental happening.

Unfortunately, Ella Langley wasn't around for the performance of "Don't Mind If I Do." There wasn't a complete lack of woman country singers, however. Megan Moroney was on scene to help Green out. It seems her appearance wasn't expected from the audience either, making this performance even more special.

We all know Green and Langley perform this song beautifully, but Megan Moroney really aced it. Green was clearly confident in his lines, and Moroney made sure to impress. Based from the audience's reaction, I think it's safe to say she definitely did.

Moroney Steps In For Langley And Crushes Duet With Green

Green shouts out upcoming Moroney during the song and they hug at the end. It's not known if Moroney was a planned substitution for the song, or if she truly just happened to be around and willing to sing. The latter is funnier and more impressive, although can't be confirmed.

It's unknown why Langley couldn't make it to the performance. Let's hope she's definitely available for all the shows the both of them have booked in 2025.

Langley is scheduled to perform with Green in his 2025 Damn Country Music tour.

In an Apple Music Interview, Green said, "It's fun having her on the road to do those two songs and have those two hits with her."

In the interview, he also commented on how well they sing together. "We are from very similar areas in Alabama, and I think we grew up listening to the same kind of music," he stated. "So maybe that's why our voices go so well together, and we've got the same kind of twang."

Whatever the reasoning is, it doesn't matter for they're brilliant in the duet. And so is Moroney, apparently.