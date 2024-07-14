Richard Simmons Final Interview Before His Passing Is Haunting

Richard Simmons died over the weekend just a day after his 76th birthday. Even to the end, the fitness guru was so full of life and optimism.

Speaking with People, Simmons said that he was grateful to be alive. It makes his death just 24 hours later that much sadder. I can't help but look at Simmons' quotes and feel a pit in my stomach. He told the outlet, "I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

As for how he celebrated, Simmons said he was celebrating with vegetables and wishes.

"But the candle will probably be on a zucchini," Simmons said. "You know, I'm a vegetarian."

Simmons' death follows an announcement earlier this year that he had skin cancer. "I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer. Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check up," he said. "Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way."

Richard Simmons Remembered

He also alarmed fans by announcing that he was dying in a separate post. He wrote, "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am .... dying. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

Simmons continued, "Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky... count your blessings and enjoy."

However, he later cleared up that he wasn't actually dying. As far as Simmons' death, it came as a sudden shock. His brother Lenny said he didn't see it coming.

"I don't want people to be sad about my brother," he said. "I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help."

"So don't be sad. Celebrate his life," Lenny continued.

"He was very excited about all of his upcoming ventures he was working on," Lenny also added."We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time."