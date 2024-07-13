Richard Simmons Dies Day After His 76th Birthday, And Fitness Fans Are In Shambles

Fitness icon Richard Simmons has died. His passing comes just a day after his 76th birthday. Fans of Simmons took to social media to mourn his passing.

Simmons reportedly died at his California home earlier on Saturday, according to TMZ. Simmons had previously taken to social media on Friday to celebrate well wishes. He wrote on Facebook, "Thank you...I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard."

Simmons has kept a low profile in recent years. However, he alarmed fans in March by announcing that he was about to die. He wrote, "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am .... dying. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

He continued, "Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky... count your blessings and enjoy."

Richard Simmons Fans Mourn

However, Simmons later cleared things up saying he wasn't dying after all. He said, "Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me," the fitness celebrity wrote on a post on X. "I am not dying."

Simmons actually posted to Facebook just hours to go. In response to the post, several fans shared their thoughts. One wrote, "I wish I could have met you. I wish we could have had more time with you. You did so much good in this world, Richard. You helped more people than you know. I feel very strongly that you lived with such passion for helping others. My heart is going out to your close friends, family and all that you love now. I couldn't be more shocked than I am right now. rest peacefully."

Another wrote, "I always looked forward to your posts, and interacting with us...oh my goodness. Thank you for being you and sharing your life with us daily. Brought so much positivity."

Yet another wrote, "Thank you for being you. You lifted up so many hearts. Your kindness was one of a kind." Still, another wrote, "I'm going to miss your heartwarming and uplifting posts. Thank you for sharing your light with us."