Richard Simmons’ Cause Of Death Under Investigation

Richard Simmons unfortunately passed away a day after his 76th birthday. While there are still no suspicions of foul play, an investigation is being launched into the fitness guru's cause of death. Per PEOPLE, the Medical Examiner's Office said Simmons' cause of death has since been deferred. Subsequently, this means an investigation and additional testing are required.

It's easy to see why such a decision was made, especially considering Simmons' allusions to his own death months before. In a few social media posts, Simmons seemed to prepare his fans for the possibility. He wrote on Facebook, "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am .... dying. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.

"Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky... count your blessings and enjoy."

Two days before his passing, Simmons opened up about his legacy and status. "I never thought of myself as a celebrity," Simmons said to PEOPLE in what would be his final interview. "People don't know this, I'm really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up that's a different story. I'm there to make people happy."

An Investigation Is Launched Into Richard Simmons' Cause Of Death

Reportedly, Simmons had been dealing with skin cancer, specifically basal cell carcinoma. He'd go on to post a lengthy Facebook post revealing his diagnosis days after alluding to his death.

"Mirror mirror on the wall what's that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on I the morning and the evening....it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist," the post begins.