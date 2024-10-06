Richard Simmons Buried in Workout Outfit Under His Clothes

Richard Simmons made an impact on so many different lives throughout his fitness career. Oftentimes, he would be the catalyst for their own personal fitness journeys. The day he passed away took the wind out of so many people. Now, the Simmons family remembers his long, illustrious life and gives him a very fitting send off for the beloved fitness icon.

Recently, the Simmons family holds a celebration of life at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. There, Lenny, brother to Richard, speaks about the fitness guru's lifestyle and his signature workout outfits. Additionally, Lenny likens his brother to Superman, in a few different ways. "Just like Clark Kent underneath his beautiful things that he was wearing, his clothing, [Richard] is wearing a tank top and shorts," he says.

Richard Simmons' Brother Reveals Why They Bury The Fitness Guru in Workout Clothes

Why would Lenny and his family bury Richard in workout clothes of all things? Sure, his identity with the public goes hand in hand with the attire. However, it differs a little bit from your plain standard suit approach. But Lenny reveals the heartwarming reason why they thought it was a perfect decision. "Because we think that God has another plan for him, and we want to make sure that he was going to be in his normal costume that we all know and love to help the saints and the angels get into shape," he says.

Lenny concludes his speech by expressing how he believes that his brother will spend an eternity doing what he loved most on earth. "So I'm here to say to you that even though he's not here and I know he's in spirit here tonight, Richard Simmons will forever be sweating with the Holies," he finishes. "Thank you so much for coming."