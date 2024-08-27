Man Sues Buc-ee's Over Giant Inflatable Mascot

This is a consumer complaint that is a little out of the ordinary. A man named Richard E. Brown is reportedly suing because he allegedly tripped over a rope that was anchoring a huge inflatable beaver outside Buc-ee's in Florence County, S.C. That is right - we said an inflatable beaver.

The mammoth mascot was docile as ever. It was just the rope that was a point of contention.

Seriously, this lawsuit against the store is reportedly the real deal. The person bringing it, Mr. Brown, claims that, per newsnationnow.com, "[He] was walking on the sidewalk on May 22, 2022 when he 'tripped over a rope that was running from the base of the Buc-ee's inflatable Beaver mascot to the anchor point,' the lawsuit claims."

Also, "The complaint says Brown sustained several injuries, most notably to his right shoulder."

Reports usatoday.com, Richard E. Brown has endured "physical pain, suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and impairment of health and bodily efficiency." This is supposedly according to the lawsuit.

What Richard E. Brown Is Alleging

He Is Reportedly Claiming That Buc-ee's Did Not Take 'Reasonable Care' To Safeguard The Public

Richard E. Brown is reportedly charging that Buc-ee's did not take adequate measures to ensure the safety of the public. According to the lawsuit per usatoday.com, the store allegedly failed to keep the sidewalk safe.

In addition, the lawsuit reportedly claims that Buc-ee's knew about the supposedly poor condition of the rope in question.

Buc-ee's Was Founded In 1982

The Store Chain Claims To Have 'The Cleanest Restrooms In America'

According to Buc-ee's web site, "Ever since our inception in 1982, we have been committed to providing a clean, friendly, and in stock experience for our customers. Regardless of where you may find us, if the store is big or small, near or far, the mission remains the same."

As for their restrooms, the store proudly touts them for their immaculate condition.

The store has branches in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

A page of Buc-ee's web site titled World Records claims "The Luling [Texas] store is the largest convenience store in the world at 75,593 square feet."