Ric Flair Breaks Silence After Stepson’s Death

After the tragic suicide of stepson Sebastian Kidder on Sunday, Ric Flair finally opened up about the death in an Instagram post. Ric Flair, the legendary WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to loss, having lost another son in 2013.

On Sunday 27th, it was revealed that Sebastian Kidder had taken his own life. He had shot himself in the head after suffering from suicidal thoughts. He was a budding musician and had just released his debut album.

His mother Wendy, who had Sebastian from a previous marriage, commented on the issues surrounding young men. "I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men" she stated. This highlights the problems with mental health, and the care available.

Ric Flair finally spoke out about the death of his Stepson later on Sunday. In an Instagram post he says, "I Have Spent Hours Wondering What To Say. After Hearing The News Of Sebastian's Passing, I Can Only Imagine What Wendy & Paul Are Going Through Having Lost A Son Approximately The Same Age In 2013. I Know The Pain Of Your Loss Will Be With You The Rest Of Your Life. I Still Every Day Of My Life Think About Reid As You Will Continue To Think About Sebastian. You Can't Blame Yourselves As I Blamed Myself For Making Reid My Best Friend Instead Of Being A Good Parent. Sometimes We Get So Close To Our Kids, We Forget That They Need Us In So Many Different Ways."

Ric Flair speaks openly about his relationship with his stepson Sebastian, and the pain of coping with the death of another son. He shows pity to his soon-to-be ex-wife and hopes she can learn to not blame herself.

The Death of Ric Flair's First Son

Reid Flair was set to follow in his father's footsteps, taking on a wrestling role before his tragic death. With a career in professional wrestling, Reid Flair had shown promise. He had even taken part in tag matches with Ric Flair before his death.

Reid had struggled with drug addiction in the past, having been caught with heroin in 2009. At the age of 25, he overdosed and was declared dead. This was only one year older than the death of Sebastian Kidder.