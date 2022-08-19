Country, Gospel and Bluegrass Queen Rhonda Vincent's 10 Best Songs

Though Rhonda Vincent's rightly been crowned the Queen of Bluegrass, she's always had a heart full of country music-- from early solo albums on Rebel Records to mainstream country moment Trouble Free (1996) and more recent success as a Grammy award-winning member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The Kirksville, Mo. native first sang blood harmonies as a 5 year old in her family's gospel group, the Sally Mountain Show. At age 8, she took a bigger leap toward becoming a bluegrass lifer by learning to play mandolin.

Like so many other elite multi-instrumentalists and vocalists, Vincent excels when recording and performing more than traditional bluegrass and gospel. Specifically, she's a top-tier interpreter of country throwbacks, whether she's singing fresh material or covering Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard or Ernest Tubb.

Here's a 10-track introduction to a well-rounded singer, songwriter and musician whose songs demonstrate a devotion to time-tested --and often faith-filled-- country, bluegrass and gospel music.

10. "I Ain't Been Nowhere"

During early pandemic months, Vincent brought a little levity to a scary situation with this Chuck Meade-retooling of "I've Been Everywhere": a country standard written by Australian legend Geoff Mack and popularized in the states by Hank Snow and Johnny Cash. It's worth sneaking onto this list because it's the best musical representation of its singer's sense of humor-- Gene Watson collaboration "Your Money and My Good Looks" included.

9. "Jolene"

New fans regularly discover one of Vincent's best albums (2000's Back Home Again) on streaming services through this cover of a transcendent Parton hit informed by many of the same Appalachian folkways as bluegrass.

Vincent has collaborated with Parton several times, including 1996's "The Blues Ain't Working on Me" and 2018's "If We Don't" (a Dumplin' soundtrack selection also featuring Alison Krauss).

8. "Drivin' Nails in My Coffin"

Vincent pushed multiple musical traditions further into the new millennium on 2001's The Storm Still Rages. On the country front, she grassed up Tubb's warning against drinking away heartache.

7. "Anywhere is Home When You're With Me"

Vincent's vocals keep pace with the bullet train that is Aaron McDaris' banjo accompaniment on this musical travelogue from Destination Life (2009). It's an example of Vincent's elite skill as a bluegrass singer and picker and a reminder that like Bill Monroe before her, she consistently makes wise decisions when it comes to hiring comparably-adept bandmates.

6. "When the Angels Sing"

While the faster songs tend to be among the most fun selections by any notable bluegrass band leader, stars as versatile as Vincent tend to shine as brightly when things slow down a tad. Take for example this bluegrass-gospel selection that gives room to breathe for harmony vocals from brother Darrin Vincent (of Dailey & Vincent) and instrumental accompaniment by acoustic guitar great Brian Sutton.

5. "Fishers of Men"

There's nothing quite like a capella worship music, be it in a Church of Christ service or at a shape-note singing gathering. Vincent and her supporting cast put down their instruments and channeled that same raw emotion for this awe-inspiring retelling of one of Jesus' mandates to his disciples.

4. "You Don't Love God if You Don't Love Your Neighbor"

The Vincent siblings and bass singer Ray Deaton (formerly of IIIrd Tyme Out and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver) went full-on Southern gospel in 2001 for what remains the best statement of faith in a catalog that'll never lack spiritual pick-me-ups.

3. "All American Bluegrass Girl"

This autobiographical tune and bluegrass history lesson follows Vincent's journey from a young radio listener to a Grand Ole Opry star. Plus, it's one of the most righteous jams from the 2006 album sharing its name.

2. "Heartbreaker's Alibi"

Smoking-hot instrumentation, led by Vincent's mandolin virtuosity, plus salty lyrics about the other woman make for a modernized "Jolene" with Parton on harmony vocals.

1. "Kentucky Borderline"

Vincent's best contribution to 21st century bluegrass analogizes the genre as a fast-chugging locomotive that's connected the people and musical practices of disparate places since 1945.

Honorable mention Rhonda Vincent songs: "New Dreams and Sunshine," "We Were Almost Like a Dream Come True," "Timeless and True Love," "I'm Still Not Over You," "Missouri Moon," "I'd Like to Be a Train," "Bound For Gloryland" (with the Sally Mountain Show), "One Step Ahead of the Blues," "I Give All My Love to You," "Walking My Lord Up Calvary's Hill," "There's a Record Book" and "I've Forgotten You" (from Ragin' Live)

