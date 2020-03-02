Rhonda Vincent Invited to Join Grand Ole Opry

Rhonda Vincent was invited to be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night (Feb. 28). Opry star Jeannie Seely surprised Vincent with the invitation following Vincent's performance of her bluegrass hit "Like I Could," which was co-written by Seely.

Clearly shocked by the invitation, Vincent asked Seely if she was serious.

"100% percent yes. Oh my gosh! I grew up listening to the Opry," Vincent said. "Thank you dear God!"

The bluegrass and country star will officially be inducted into the Opry on March 24.

Following the invitation, Vincent was joined onstage by Seely, Connie Smith and Sharon and Cheryl White to perform "Those Memories."

"Throughout her award-winning career, Rhonda has always made time to visit us at the Opry," Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers said. "She is a force of nature on stage, and a friend to fellow artists and fans alike behind the scenes. Her songs have a home among the many styles of music we celebrate at the Opry for the rest of her career."

Vincent began performing at the age of five as a member of her family band in Missouri, the Sally Mountain Show. She released her album Back Home Again in 2000 with her band Rhonda Vincent and the Rage. She released The Storm Still Rages in 2001, which she followed with 2003's One Step Ahead, 2005's Ragin' Live, All American Bluegrass Girl in 2006 and 2008's Good Thing Going.

Vincent has won seven Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. She won the International Bluegrass Music Association's Entertainer of the Year award in 2001.

Vincent follows recent inductees Gene Watson, Luke Combs and Kelsea Ballerini in joining the Opry family.

