Waylon Jennings Covered Fleetwood Mac's Enchanting Classic 'Rhiannon'

There's a pleasant surprise for fans of classic country and classic rock on Waylon Jennings' 1985 album Turn the Page, and we're not talking about the Bob Seger-penned title track.

Instead, it's Jennings' personal spin on Fleetwood Mac's enchanting and iconic "Rhiannon."

Sure, no cover of "Rhiannon" will ever overshadow Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie's spellbinding vocal harmonies. Yet that shouldn't take anything away from Jennings, a great storyteller with a mystical story to tell.

Nicks wrote and sang lead vocals on the Fleetwood Mac original, which first appeared on the band's self-titled 1975 album.

The story of Rhiannon dates back to Welsh mythology. She first appears as a goddess, able to turn herself into a white horse, in the prose tales of Mabinogion. Nicks discovered the character through the Mary Bartlet Leader novel Triad: A Novel of the Supernatural (1972), in which a woman named Branwen is possessed by another woman named Rhiannon.

Nicks' fascination with Leader's book and ultimately the Welsh legend that inspired it informed not just the song lyrics of "Rhiannon" but also those of "Angel," a track on Fleetwood Mac's 1979 album Tusk.

Fleetwood Mac's version got a pop culture boost in 2013 when it was featured in the popular TV series American Horror Story: Coven.

Rolling Stone magazine's 2004 list of the 500 greatest songs of all time lists Fleetwood Mac's "Rhiannon" as number 488.

It wasn't the first time Jennings covered Fleetwood Mac, with his version of Nick's "Gold Dust Woman" appearing on 1978's Waylon and Willie.

Nor was Jennings the last country act to spotlight Nicks as a songwriter. Glen Campbell covered one of her solo singles, "After the Glitter Fades," in 1984. More famously, the Chicks made the Fleetwood Mac song "Landslide" a million seller in 2002.

Also, "Leather and Lace," a 1981 hit for Nicks and Don Henley, was written with Jennings and Jessi Colter in mind. Jennings and Colter never recorded the song, despite their 1981 album being titled Leather and Lace.

"Rhiannon" Lyrics

Rhiannon rings like a bell through the night

And wouldn't you love to love her?

Takes to the sky like a bird in flight

And who will be her lover?

All your life you've never seen a woman taken by the wind

Would you stay if she promised you heaven?

Will you ever win?

She is like a cat in the dark

And then she is the darkness

She rules her life like a fine skylark

And when the sky is starless

All your life you've never seen a woman taken by the wind

Would you stay if she promised you heaven?

Will you ever win?

Will you ever win?

Rhiannon

Rhiannon

Rhiannon

Rhiannon

She rings like a bell through the night

And wouldn't you love to love her?

She rules her life like a bird in flight

And who will be her lover?

All your life you've never seen a woman taken by the wind

Would you stay if she promised you heaven?

Will you ever win?

Will you ever win?

Rhiannon

Rhiannon

Rhiannon

Oooooh

Taken by

Taken by the sky

Taken by

Taken by the sky

Taken by

Taken by the sky

Dreams unwind

Love's a state of mind

Dreams unwind

Love's a state of mind