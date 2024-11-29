RFK Deep Fries Turkey While Barefoot On Thanksgiving: Internet Reacts

Deep frying turkey comes with a number of risks. There is always the danger of fire, knocking over the vat, or burning the turkey. But, RFK just really took it up a notch and pulled his deep-fried turkey from the oil with not only no gloves but also barefoot.

The new leader of the Department of Health and Human Services clearly doesn't care too much about the health of his little piggies. In a video he released on X he shows off his chef skills. As he talks us through his process of deep frying his Thanksgiving turkey, keen-eyed viewers spot his lack of footwear.

Just one little, rogue drop of fat would have had barefoot RFK throwing his turkey over his neighbor's fence. However, he's unfazed, happy to risk it all for that golden-breasted bird. The internet, however, has more to say.

I guess he was just caught short, realizing the cooking time was up. RFK most likely rushed barefoot from the house to pull the turkey from the fat. One commenter sums it up pretty concisely. "Taking a huge turkey out of boiling hot oil in bare feet is the most RFK thing possible." I'm inclined to agree.

This wasn't the only thing he forgot to sort before shooting the video. One commenter spotted that RFK had forgotten to do his fly-up as well as pop some shoes on.

sir your fly is open pic.twitter.com/T5BcLkWOZh — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 29, 2024

But, people aren't really surprised. As one X user notes, "RFK standing next to a pot of bubbling, splattering hot oil to deep fry a turkey barefoot is on brand." He's got a reputation to uphold, clearly.

This isn't the first instance of RFK going barefoot either. He was spotted back in November strolling down the aisle of a plane with no shoes or socks. The internet, as usual, popped off about it, with many feeling disgusted. However, RFK clapped back with a video posted on TMZ, apologizing and swearing it would never happen again. But, as the camera pans out, it reveals he's in another terminal, and yes, RFK is barefoot once again.

You can't keep socks on this guy. Whether he's deep frying a turkey or miles in the air, he's gotta get those toes out.