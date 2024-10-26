Retired Cop Claims He Killed Wife With Alzheimer’s Disease To End Suffering

PEOPLE obtained the 911 dispatch call from the retired cop who shot and killed his wife suffering from Alzheimer's.

On September 28, William Kitzmiller, 80, provided a "merciful ending" to his wife, Donna Kitzmiller, 80. He shot her to end her suffering from the disease. He called 911 to notify them that he also would "follow her now in death."

The couple from Grand Haven Charter Township, Michigan, were married for 54 years. They were they a "loving marriage together and were true partners in life," said their obituary.

Lots of the audio log had allegedly been redacted, but the outlet obtained three minutes of audio footage. Kitzmiller told the operator, "The front door to the house is open, unlocked." He also notified them of a note "on the kitchen table with some information."

He then shot himself on the call despite the operator's attempt to prolong the conversation.

"Uh, that's all. Thank you very much," Kitzmiller said.

The operator replied, "Okay, wait, so what happened? What did you — what did you do?"

According to the outlet, audio redactions followed the question. Any potential answer isn't present in the footage. The operator then heard a single gunshot and labored breathing.

At 9:09 am first responders arrived at the home. They established a perimeter around the house. At 6:15 pm later that night, the case was cleared.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Capt. Jacob Sparks said he would not release the identities of the couple out of respect for their families. A family member also denied comment.

However, MLive/The Grand Rapids Press obtained the dispatch call in a Freedom of Information request. They identified the couple using death certificates and the obituary. Their reason for exposing this story is because they believe "the information may help others who are caregivers to a loved one battling disease."

If you or anyone you know are struggling with caring for others or with suicidal thoughts, please reach out. There are free services out there that will help you.