Restless Road Release Tear-Jerking Ballad 'Growing Old With You'

Be still my heart, Restless Road definitely know how to bring out the tears. The trio recently released their latest single, "Growing Old With You" which has fans excited for their new material. The band showcases their beautiful melodies, with lyrics that make you want to grab your partner and dance around the kitchen.

The single was written by Lady A's Charles Kelley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds and produced by Jerod Keim. According to the trio, Colton Pack, Garrett Nichols, and Zach Beeken, this is the first time they record a love ballad this moving.

The song perfectly embodies the trio's harmonies, as they sing, "Every day I love you better/ Than the day before/ Watching sunsets fading/ From the front porch/ We'll build this home tog?ther/ Weather any storm/ And as th? years keep rolling on/ You'll be right where I belong."

Read More: Kane Brown Releases Heartbreak Anthem 'Whiskey Sour'

"Growing Old With You" was an instant hit on social media, especially on TikTok and Instagram. The song has garnered thousands of views on the app with people dubbing it as their new wedding song. The group made their way into the country scene thanks to Kane Brown, who signed them to his record label and later collaborated with them in "Take Me Home." Since then, they have gone on to release other singles such as "Bar Friends" and "Hometown Tonight."

The band is currently on the road with Brown for his Blessed and Free Tour but are expected to headline their Bar Friends Tour starting in April.

"Growing Old With You" Lyrics

Girl, you stole my heart and changed it

Took all of my plans and rearranged 'em

Now I finally know what amazing grace is

When I look into your eyes

Baby, I see my whole life

What ya say we put us down some roots

Find a house up on a hill

Travel round the world

Put some pictures on the shelf

Hold you close and keep the faith

Raise some kids with our last name

Well, come on, baby, what you say we do

I feel like growing old with you

Growing old with you

Every day I'll love you better

Than the day before

Watch them sunsets fading

From the front porch

We'll build this home together

Weather any storm

And as the years keep rolling on

You'll be right where I belong

What ya say we put us down some roots

Find a house up on a hill

Travel round the world

Put some pictures on the shelf

Hold you close and keep the faith

Raise some kids with our last name

Well, come on, baby, what you say we do

I feel like growing old with you

Growing old with you

What ya say we put us down some roots

Find a house up on a hill

Travel round this world

Put some pictures on the shelf

Maybe one day our babies go

And have some babies of their own

And you'll get all my time

Till all my time is through

I feel like growing old with you

Growing old with you

I feel like growing old with you

Related Videos