Restless Road Release Tear-Jerking Ballad 'Growing Old With You'

Be still my heart, Restless Road definitely know how to bring out the tears. The trio recently released their latest single, "Growing Old With You" which has fans excited for their new material. The band showcases their beautiful melodies, with lyrics that make you want to grab your partner and dance around the kitchen.
The single was written by Lady A's Charles Kelley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds and produced by Jerod Keim. According to the trio, Colton Pack, Garrett Nichols, and Zach Beeken, this is the first time they record a love ballad this moving.
The song perfectly embodies the trio's harmonies, as they sing, "Every day I love you better/ Than the day before/ Watching sunsets fading/ From the front porch/ We'll build this home tog?ther/ Weather any storm/ And as th? years keep rolling on/ You'll be right where I belong."
"Growing Old With You" was an instant hit on social media, especially on TikTok and Instagram. The song has garnered thousands of views on the app with people dubbing it as their new wedding song. The group made their way into the country scene thanks to Kane Brown, who signed them to his record label and later collaborated with them in "Take Me Home." Since then, they have gone on to release other singles such as "Bar Friends" and "Hometown Tonight."
The band is currently on the road with Brown for his Blessed and Free Tour but are expected to headline their Bar Friends Tour starting in April.
"Growing Old With You" Lyrics
Girl, you stole my heart and changed it
Took all of my plans and rearranged 'em
Now I finally know what amazing grace is
When I look into your eyes
Baby, I see my whole life
What ya say we put us down some roots
Find a house up on a hill
Travel round the world
Put some pictures on the shelf
Hold you close and keep the faith
Raise some kids with our last name
Well, come on, baby, what you say we do
I feel like growing old with you
Growing old with you
Every day I'll love you better
Than the day before
Watch them sunsets fading
From the front porch
We'll build this home together
Weather any storm
And as the years keep rolling on
You'll be right where I belong
What ya say we put us down some roots
Find a house up on a hill
Travel round the world
Put some pictures on the shelf
Hold you close and keep the faith
Raise some kids with our last name
Well, come on, baby, what you say we do
I feel like growing old with you
Growing old with you
What ya say we put us down some roots
Find a house up on a hill
Travel round this world
Put some pictures on the shelf
Maybe one day our babies go
And have some babies of their own
And you'll get all my time
Till all my time is through
I feel like growing old with you
Growing old with you
I feel like growing old with you