Restaurant Bans This Popular Actor For Acting Like "Entitled Child"

I can't even say "regular people" don't already treat restaurant employees terribly. But this seems to be an especially awful case where a celebrity went to a restaurant in Toronto and allegedly caused nothing but panic and havoc for its workers.

Shame, too — I loved him in American Horror Story before the quality of seasons became inconsistent after Freak Show. He also weirded me out in Invincible. Maybe actors shouldn't consistently play morally bankrupt characters. Bleeds into reality too much, it would appear.

We're talking, of course, about Spock himself: Zachary Quinto! Allegedly, Quinto was an absolute menace to the staff of "Manita." So much so, in fact, that the establishment itself posted the following message on Instagram:

"Zachary Quinto — an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer. Yelled at staff like an entitled child after he didn't reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren't available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for," the message stated.

"Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable. Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita, but you are NOT one of them."

I'm sorry. I know I'm supposed to be impartial, but I must do this.

Zachary Quinto Raises The Ire Of Manita, A Toronto-Based Restaurant, For Allegedly Being A Poor Customer

Bravo, Manita! They even added a clarifying message with that post! The whole addendum is a mite too long, but here's the final line. "We aren't above criticism, but we are above being demeaned."

Forget Zachary Quinto! When was the last time a company defended their own workers like this? This is particularly satisfying for me as someone who worked in front-facing food service jobs and had management side with customers over staff no matter how malicious the customer was.

Take notes, everyone! That is how you support the people in the trenches who make the magic happen!

It's not hard; treat your workers like people. Contrary to popular belief, you can make a boatload of money and treat your employees like human beings! A novel concept in this job market, I know. But let's bask in Manita's good workplace practices for a moment!