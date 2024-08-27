Report: 'Yellowstone' Is Getting A 6th Season After All

Yellowstone fans, rejoice! The drama that is the Dutton family saga won't end after the upcoming second half of the fifth season! Per Deadline, negotiations are ongoing to keep Yellowstone alive for another season. The headliners would be series mainstays, Kelly Reilly (Bethany Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler).

Sources close to the publication say nothing is set in stone just yet. However, things are looking good from everyone's previous assumptions that "Season 5B" (I hate modern television so much in some ways) would be the end of Yellowstone! Even though, you know, we already had rumblings of a continuation with (maybe) Matthew McConaughey taking over Kevin Costner's role as the patriarch of the Duttons. But, hey, who wants to look a gift horse in the mouth?

Reactions to this news across social media are... not what I was expecting, to be perfectly honest! The first comment I saw on X (formerly known as Twitter)? "I speak for all ranchers and farmers everywhere when I say let it end."

Then, I dug a little deeper, assuming that perhaps the first comment didn't represent the fandom at large! "God just put this franchise out of its misery already," said one Instagram user. Well, then!

'Yellowstone' Is Gearing Up For A Sixth Season

"Horrible. If [at]kevincostner is not on the show anymore then end it. He is the show." Some people are adamantly against anything Yellowstone that won't have Costner attached to it. Many were less than thrilled at the news that Costner wouldn't be in the last leg of the current season.

But it's not all bad! Here, let's take a look at this one! "Beth Dutton is the one person? Who could rip JR Ewing's b*lls off and set both South Fork and Ewing Oil ablaze with gas, before he could even say 'Now Darlin'? In her? He would have met someone transcendent of his worst nightmare...she cray, smart, ruthless, brutal and scorned."

Certainly not the glowing joy I expected from the internet. Then again, as a former avid Game of Thrones fan, I understand all too well what it's like when one of your favorite shows overstays its welcome...