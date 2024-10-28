Report: Katy Perry Wants To Make 'American Idol' Return Sooner Than Expected After Album Underperformed

Katy Perry shocked longtime viewers of American Idol when she announced she was leaving the judges' table. That may have been a mistake on the singer's part, according to reports.

Videos by Wide Open Country

An insider recently spoke with Life & Style, and Perry apparently has some regrets about leaving the show. After her recent album 143 underperformed, Perry apparently wants her old gig back. But she's a bit too late for that.

"American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy," the source noted. "Now that her album has flopped, she's scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges' table. It's a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart topping artist are behind her."

They added, "But Carrie's got the gig now — and unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there's no way Katy is getting back in that chair!"

Katy Perry Left 'American Idol'

Carrie Underwood is already excited about the gig and plans on putting her own stamp on the show.

Underwood opened up during a recent interview. "I like to think that I am versatile, and hopefully, when I listen to people come in and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on," she said.

The singer added, "I think I can be honest and constructive but still kind. And I think that's the whole point, 'cause people are coming in and, you know, it's dreams. And you're a part of somebody's story from that moment on. So I think it's important to be honest, but I think it's also very important to be kind, so hopefully, I can marry all of those together and be a good judge."

Previously, Perry announced her exit on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She said that she was leaving to focus on her music.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," she said. "I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

"I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music," she explained.

Perry also weighed in on returning then. "Maybe I'll come back if they have me one day," she said.