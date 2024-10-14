Renown DJ Jack 'Jackmaster' Revill Dies At Age 38 After Head Injury

Jackmaster, the Scottish DJ Jack Revill, has died at 38 following an accidental head injury.

He had passed away on Saturday in Ibiza, Spain after "complications arising from an accidental head injury." The cause of death isn't elaborated on further in the statement issued by his family. As the family desires privacy during this incredibly challenging time, it's likely the cause of death won't be made public.

The Scottish DJ had a glowing career and was beloved by many for his talent and passion for his craft. He had wanted to be a DJ since being a young teen working at a record shop. At 17, he began DJing and took the name 'Jackmaster.'

He swiftly rose to fame thanks to his skill and played at famous venues and festivals. His Instagram alone had almost 100,000 followers at the time of passing. Revill later co-founded Numbers, a record label and was named the Breakthrough DJ Award at DJ Mag's Best of British Awards in 2010.

Jack Revill had built a brilliant life for himself and provided entertainment to countless crowds.

Family And Fans Distraught Over Death Of Jack Revill

"It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the untimely passing of Jack Revill," the statement announcing his death began, "his family—Kate, Sean, and Johnny — are utterly heartbroken."

The announcement ends with, "his legacy will continue to inspire, and his impact on the world of dance music will remain indelible." His fans seem to agree.

"Everyone loved you Jack! You had the golden ear, your laugh and your always sunshine vibes will be missed man," comments another.

"Jack - you were such a great guy and one of the most amazing DJ's I ever heard," echoes another.

"Devastating news. Sending every ounce of love to Jacks family and loved ones...." another fan comments.

The grief of the family and fans are palpable in the announcement, and it's clear to see that his absence will be sorely missed by all.

I hope his family can manage the overwhelming grief they're experiencing.