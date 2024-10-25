Renaissance Man: Skip Ewing on How Horsemanship (and Cooking) Informs His Songwriting (Exclusive)

Skip Ewing's finely tuned skills don't stop at being a prolific songwriter... he's a modern Renaissance Man. The tunesmith is not only a talented singer and exceptional guitarist, but he is also a dedicated horseman who conducts hands-on clinics.

To top it off, the polymath is also an avid cook who enjoys whipping up chicken tikka masala.

To be clear, this isn't something Skip learned from a YouTube tutorial. Ewing told me that while visiting India, he learned how to make authentic Indian cuisine, which is hard to come by in the "one-stop sign" Wyoming town he calls home.

The Hit Songwriter Insists Always Being Open to Learning Sharpens His Craft

When I floated out the idea of him being a Renaissance Man, the endlessly gracious and humble Ewing reluctantly accepted the label.

"I'll take that as a huge compliment," Skip told Wide Open Country exclusively.

"It's massively important to always be in a space where you're willing to learn and seeking to learn," he added. He insists that being open to learning new skills is vital to keeping his songwriting chops sharp.

Ewing might be onto something. A chart-topping songwriter for over 30 years, Skip has seen his compositions recorded by legendary artists such as George Jones, Kenny Rogers, Charley Pride, and Willie Nelson (just to name a few on a deep bench) to other Country mainstays like Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, and George Strait.

Of course, the Redlands, California native is an accomplished recording artist in his own right.

Skip's signature style blends the thoughtful wordplay of James Taylor with the gritty edge of an outlaw artist like Merle Haggard. He creates characters we've all known (or been) who deal with relatable problems and feelings, paired with emotionally impactful melodies.

Those types of tunes can be found on his 1988 debut album, The Coast of Colorado for MCA, all the way up to more recent personal projects like 2020's Wyoming and this year's Road to California.

Skip Ewing Calls Horses 'My Greatest Teachers'

However, it was his relationship with horses that brought about his current wave of productivity after a long break from Music Row.

"What I began to fall in love with was not just sitting on a horse's back," Ewing explained. "I began to recognize that the horse and I had a relationship, no matter what, and we were, in our own ways, communicating with one another."

"I dug into what horses have to teach us, and I recognized them as one of my greatest teachers," Skip continued. "Working with horses taught me more about myself than almost anything else I've ever I've ever done."

Ewing realized how doing his best to get inside a horse's point of view of the world translated directly to other aspects of his life, including songwriting.

"I began to recognize that I need to do that in all of my relationships," Ewing explained. "I needed to be present enough to spend time, to physically be present for my wife, for instance, and think about what her experience is. If I was able to do that, then I would be able to love her more skillfully. And the same is true about listeners."

Ewing believes that being present and seeking to understand others' perspectives is essential for creating impactful art.

"I think that's what we mean by the truth in Country Music," Skip reflected. "It's almost like the truth of existence. If I say something that resonates with the truth about the way we as humans experience our life, even in a story, it has, it has, I think, more power."

Listen to Skip Ewing's latest album, Road to California here. Maybe enjoy the tunes with a nice hearty serving of chicken tikka masala...