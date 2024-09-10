Relative Says Alleged Georgia School Shooter's Father Bought Him Firearm To "Toughen Him Up"

Following the tragic shooting at a Georgia school, a relative is speaking out about alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray and his father.

The anonymous relative spoke with The New York Post, claiming that Colin gave Colt the gun to toughen him up.

"He would call Colt names to his face," says a relative of Colt's mother, Marcee. "Names that no boy wants to hear: sissy, p—y, bitch... just names that were meant to break him down and emasculate him."

The relative added: "Colin always thought that Colt was too gentle and tender. That's why I believe he gave him the rifle."

According to the relative, it was a disaster waiting to happen. Colin admitted to giving his son an AR-15 style rifle for Christmas. Colt allegedly used the firearm to gun down 4 people and injure multiple others.

"When I heard it, I was like 'what the f—'" said the relative. "You don't give something like that to a kid. It's a recipe for disaster."

"There was a lot of talk about 'making a man' out of Colt," said the relative. "You know, just that whole mentality of toughening him up and making him stronger. That was Colin's top priority, and you see where that got us. It's just so sad."

Grandfather Of Alleged Georgia School Shooter Speaks Out

Meanwhile, the grandfather of the alleged Georgia school shooter is also speaking out. He condemned the boy's father for influencing his grandson.

"He's evil," Charles Polhamus, Colt's maternal grandfather, said. "Spending 11 years with that son of a bitch screaming and hollering every day — it can affect anybody.

"They couldn't, they didn't survive in it," he said of the family.

He says that the alleged Georgia school shooter will have to pay for his crimes, but he thinks his father does too. Colt faces life in prison. Meanwhile, Colin faces up to 180 years in prison.

"Colt has to pay for what he did, but I'm telling you, he was driven, no question in my mind," Polhamus said. "He was driven by his father to do what he did. That's as plain as I can put it, and I know I'm right.

"[Colin Gray] got what he deserved, too," he added. "He needs the death penalty."

He said his grandson was influenced.

"Colt is like a lot of young kids these days with the tablets and some of the garbage they pull up, the blood and all the fighting," Polhamus said. "If you don't think that has an impact on young kids, you're missing the boat, and that was also part of Colt's problem.

"It's part of it — and living with a dysfunctional dad who was a screamer and a hollerer," he added. "No question about it. Prior to going through this, he was a good kid. I will preach that forever."