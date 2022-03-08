In 2019, The Highwomen, a supergroup made up of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, released their debut single "Redesigning Women," a cheeky, harmony-filled tune chronicling the ups, downs and hard truths of womanhood.

A little "9 to 5" mixed with Shania Twain's "Honey, I'm Home," the song, written by Natalie Hemby and Rodney Clawson, is a countrified "I Am Woman" for the 21st century.

"Redesigning women/ Runnin' the world while we're cleanin' up the kitchen," the group sings. "Makin' bank, shakin' hands, drivin' 80/ Trying to get home just to feed the baby."

Prior to joining the group, Hemby, who had written for the Dave Cobb-produced A Star is Born soundtrack, was approached by Cobb about writing songs for The Highwomen. Cobb suggested the band write their own statement of empowerment, similar to Parton's "9 to 5."

Hemby says the title was inspired by her love of the '80s and '90s sitcom Designing Women, starring Jean Smart, Annie Potts, Dixie Carter and Delta Burke.

"I used to watch a show all the time. I had that title for a long time," Hemby told Wide Open Country. "Dave [Cobb] was like 'We need like Dolly Parton '9 to 5.' And I was like 'Okay, how in the hell can I write something like that? That is a classic, iconic song.' But I'd had 'Redesigning Women' and, you know, look, as much as women are amazing, there's some amazing men that help women too. Rodney Clawson is a big songwriter here in Nashville and I called him and he writes some of my favorite lines in there, like 'always trying to make everybody feel special.' I just thought that was so funny."

Released in the summer of 2019, "Redesigning Women" was the perfect introduction to The Highwomen.

The song's video features Lauren Alaina, Cam, Wynonna, Tanya Tucker and more.

In 2020, The Highwomen's "Crowded Table," written by Hemby, Carlile and Lori McKenna, won a Grammy for Best Country Song.

Hemby released her second solo album, Pins and Needles, last year.

'Redesigning Women' Lyrics:

Full time living on a half time schedule

Always tryin' to make everybody feel special

Learnin' when to brake, and when to hit the pedal

Workin' hard to look good till we die

A critical reason there's a population

Raisin' our brows and a new generation

Rosie the Riveter with renovations

And always gets better with wine

Redesigning women

Runnin' the world while we're cleanin' up the kitchen

Makin' bank, shakin' hands, drivin' 80

Trying to get home just to feed the baby

Skippin' the bread for the butter

Changin' our minds like we change our hair colour

Yeah ever since the beginning

We've been redesigning women

Pulling up the floors and changin' out the curtains

Some of us are saints and some of us are surgeons

Made in God's image, just a better version

And breakin' every Jell-o mold

And we we love someone we take 'em to Heaven

And if the shoe fits, we're gonna buy eleven

How we get it done? We like to keep 'em guessin'

But secretly we all know

Redesigning women

Runnin' the world while we're cleanin' up the kitchen

Makin' bank, shakin' hands, drivin' 80

Trying to a get home just to feed the baby

Skippin' the bread for the butter

Changin' our minds like we change our hair color

Yeah ever since the beginning

We've been redesigning women

How do we do it? How do we do it?

Makin' it up as we go along

How do we do it? How do we do it?

Half way right and half way wrong

Redesigning women

Runnin' the world while we're cleanin' up the kitchen

Makin' bank, shakin' hands, drivin' 80

Trying to get home just to feed the baby

Skippin' the bread for the butter

Changin' our minds like we change our hair color

Yeah ever since the beginning

We've been redesigning women