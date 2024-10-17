Redditor Is Asking The Real Questions About Dunkin' New Munchkins Bucket

Dunkin' has just launched its new Munckins Bucket. But some would-be customers are confused on exactly what the promo includes. One Redditor is asking the real questions about the bucket and just how many munchkins it includes.

One person posted, "How many munchkins will come in the munchkin bucket? I'm thinking of getting for my son's class. Also, will they only be available on Oct 16 or beginning the 16? Thanks!"

Trust me, I get it. These promotions can be a bit confusing. Outside of come buy me, they often hide the finer details in the small print. If you're looking to buy a Munchkin Bucket, then you can expect 50 Munchkins in them. Those are the small doughnut hole bites.

However, if you just want the bucket without the dessert then your results may vary. As one person explains, "They are for 50 munchkins. You should be able to buy the empty bucket if you'd like - there is a POS button for it, but i can see certain franchises saying no to that and only offering filled buckets as it's an opportunity for a higher sale."

Dunkin' Halloween

Meanwhile, Dunkin' is also offering purple frosted Spider Specialty donuts and Potion Macchiato drinks as well.

Potion Macchiato: Blends layers of espresso and milk with a vibrant, purple marshmallow ube flavor; available hot or iced.

Spider Specialty Donut: Adorned with purple frosting and topped with a Glazed Chocolate Munchkins Donut Hole Treat, complete with a chocolate drizzle for spider lets and white drizzle forming the eyes.

Halloween Munchkins Bucket: A purple bucket, illustrated with a sweet Halloween motif, can be filled with a 50-count assortment of Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, with new Halloween sprinkle-covered Munchkins added to the assortment.

The promo starts on October 16 and should carry to the end of the month.

"At Dunkin', we love keeping guests fueled through every season, and Halloween is no exception. With beloved treats like our Spider Donut and new menu items like the Potion Macchiato, we're excited to give customers a delicious way to celebrate the spooky season," said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin'. "Whether it's picking up a MUNCHKINS Bucket for trick-or-treating or sharing festive donuts with friends and family, we've got everything needed to make Halloween a little sweeter."

