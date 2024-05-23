Red Lobster Urges Customers Not To Be Alarmed After It Filed Bankruptcy

For Red Lobster customers and employees, there's a lot of uncertainty around the popular seafood chain. Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after endless shrimp proved to have quite the end. The promotion lost more money than it gained. Still, despite the bankruptcy, Red Lobster wants to reassure itself to fans.

As such, it's prepared a statement to consumers. It said via Taste of Country, "You may be aware that Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. We'd like to take a moment to explain what this means for our company, and for you, our valued guests. For more than five decades Red Lobster has been a part of your family's life."

It continued, "We've been there for your celebrations, big and small. We may be the place that you first discovered your love of seafood. Or where you met the love of your life on a first date. Birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and yes, weddings. We've been here for them all. And Red Lobster is determined to be there for these moments for generations to come. And that's why we filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection."

Red Lobster Looks Ahead

Despite filing for bankruptcy, Red Lobster doesn't plan to go out of business. In fact, it's trying to stay in business. It stated, "Bankruptcy is a word that is often misunderstood. Filing for bankruptcy does not mean we are going out of business. In fact, it means just the opposite. It is a legal process that allows us to make changes to our business and our cost structure so that Red Lobster can continue as a stronger company going forward. As many of you know, we recently made the tough decision to close a number of our restaurants."

The chain pointed to Delta and Hertz, which previously filed for bankruptcy as examples. Red Lobster wants consumers to think about its promotions and food instead. It stated, "Together, we have a lot worth rooting for. We've made delicious, high-quality seafood accessible for generations. Many of you tried lobster for the first time at our restaurant. We've brought you Lobsterfest and Crabfest over the years.And, of course, no meal is complete without Cheddar Bay Biscuits. We are here and ready to continue making memories with you."

The brand wants to start a new chapter as it files Chapter 11. We'll see how customers treat them in the near future.