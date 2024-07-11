Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Sued For Allegedly Running Over And Killing Pedestrian

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer, is dealing with a wrongful death lawsuit. According to the LA Times, Klinghoffer allegedly ran over a pedestrian crossing the street in Alhambra, California. The lawsuit alleges that on March 18, "Klinghoffer was driving a black GMC Yukon at the corner of West Main Street and Meridian Avenue in Alhambra." He turned at an intersection where 47-year-old Israel Sanchez was walking in the marked crosswalk.

The suit claims that "the pedestrian was thrown and/or dragged across the asphalt where he sustained blunt force trauma to the head, and lay on the pavement until medical transport arrived." Consequently, Sanchez was unfortunately pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital.

"Video of the incident shows that defendant Josh Adam Klinghoffer made no braking or slowing motion until after he fatally struck Israel Sanchez. Indicating that Defendant was likely driving while distracted," the suit alleges. "This horrible outcome was foreseeable and demonstrates a willful disregard for the rights and safety of others."

Klinghoffer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, had a different opinion on the tragedy. Brettler cited the situation as "a tragic accident."

"After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911 and waited until police and the ambulance arrived," Brettler told The Times. "Obviously, he's cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation. This was purely a tragic accident."

Ashley Sanchez, Israel's daughter who filed the lawsuit, spoke about her father to PEOPLE. "My dad was known for being a great chef, the most talented of his family, the greatest grandpa always full of love and joy. His smile was so infectious. His life was taken by a careless act of a person who didn't bother to look where he was driving."

Ashley is reportedly seeking a jury trial and damages. That includes funeral, burial and medical expenses, and attorney fees. Additionally, the loss of her father's "love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society and moral support." She also set up a GoFundMe page to cover Israel's funeral costs.