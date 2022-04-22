It's the best time of year for vinyl lovers. Record Store Day (RSD) is April 23, 2022 and that means a ton of great country, rock, folk and R&B records are hitting the shelves at your local record stores.

With hundreds of exlusive titles being released, we put together a guide to some of the best records available for Record Store Day 2022.

What is Record Store Day?

In 2007, a group of independent record store owners and employees created Record Store Day in an effort to celebrate independent record stores worldwide. Since then, the event has spread across the globe as music fans arrive in droves to snag special vinyl releases and hang with their fellow collectors. It's truly a community event. Some cities, including New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, have even declared Record Store Day an official holiday.

What Stores are Participating?

To see what record stores near you are participating, visit here. And if you're looking for places to shop for vinyl year round, check out our roundup of some of the best record stores in the southeast and southwest.

Record Store Day Releases to Check Out This Year

Shuckin' Sugar, Karen Dalton

Shuckin' Sugar features unearthed recordings from blues folk artist Karen Dalton.

According to a description on Rough Trade, "Shuckin' Sugar is the glorious result of three reel to reel tapes that miraculously found their way to us in November, 2018; which featured two complete shows from The Attic in January '63, and a benefit concert for The Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) recorded the following February."

Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider's Lament, Steve Earle

Steve Earle covers two songs made famous by Jerry Jeff Walker: "Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother" (written by Ray Wylie Hubbard) and "Night Rider's Lament."

Live At The Texas Opry House, 1974, Willie Nelson

Released for the first time in vinyl for Record Store Day 2022, this album was recorded in 1974 just months after the release of Phases and Stages. This gem is a great find for Willie Nelson fans.

The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa, Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson

Recorded in the winter of '94, this album features Kris Kristofferson and Lou Reed sharing the stage at Bottom Line.

The Sam Phillips Years: Sun Records Curated by RSD, Volume 9, Various Artists

This compilation curated by RSD features Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Pinetop Perkins, Carl Perkins and more.

Cream Of The Crop 2003 -- Highlights, Allman Brothers Band

This release features live recordings from the classic southern rockers the Allman Brothers Band.

Hillbillies in Hell 13: Country Music's Tormented Testament (1952-1974)

If you prefer your country with an eerie edge, consider Hillbillies in Hell 13, a Light in the Attic release featuring The Carter Family, Porter Wagoner, Norma Jean, Bobby Bare and more.

The Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul, Betty Harris

This exclusive RSD release features soul and funk singles issued by Betty Harris from 1964 to 1969.

Hey Doll Baby, Everly Brothers

According to the RSD description, Hey Doll Baby "is a newly remastered 17-track compilation that collects some of the lesser-known, buried treasures in the Everly Brothers' rich catalog with songs assembled by Adria Petty, Tom Petty's daughter, who worked closely with both Everly families on the project, with help from Phil's widow Patti and son Jason, who provided track-by-track commentary for the liner notes, as well as Don Everly, prior to his passing last summer, and his widow Adela."

star-crossed (Picture Disc Vinyl), Kacey Musgraves

A must for all Kacey Musgraves superfans, this special edition of star-crossed is a double-sided picture disc.

If you don't add enough new vinyl to your collection on Record Store Day (is there ever enough?), never fear. A few more titles will be released later this year on June 18, including a reissue of the legedary Linda Martell's Color Me Country and Ray Charles' Genius Loves Company.

