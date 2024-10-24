Why You Should Reconsider Putting A Pumpkin At Your Door This Halloween

Many people put a pumpkin or two on their front porch, steps, or walkway for Halloween. Some carve them and put out a whole bunch. It's an inexpensive but festive way to mark the annual October scarefest. But maybe you need to think twice about doing this seemingly harmless autumn ritual.

Per the New York Post, "one expert is warning that the spooky season staple can turn your home into a total pest magnet."

I don't think that warning refers to goblins and ghosts showing up either! Here are the details.

Pumpkins Start To Rot And Break Down Quickly

They Can Attract All Kinds Of Insect And Animals

According to this expert, Cassandra Leisz, creative director at Ruggable, "Porch pumpkins are non-negotiable for Halloween." She says they "begin to disintegrate and rot" after you place them outside for display, making them a target for pests that can feast on them, then find their way into your house.

Leisz is not the only one sounding the alarm about the colorful orange gourd. No less an authority than the USDA says that animals such as "fox, mice, raccoons, squirrels and deer," per the outlet, can find pumpkins a major lure.

You Can Still Find Ways To Display Pumpkins for Halloween That Make Them Less Appealing To Bugs And Beasts

Here Are Some Easy Suggestions That Involve The Color Of Your Pumpkins

Paint them! This will make your pumpkins less of a draw for insects and animals, but still esthetically pleasing to people! However, heed this caveat from Leisz. She says to pick your color choice carefully.

"Halloween is renowned for its bright oranges and blood reds. However, these bright colors can actually attract bugs due to the vibrancy." Alternatively, go for more subdued shades that are in keeping with the season.

"Choose less vibrant colors, such as khakis and burgundy shades, for larger, external features. These colors still lean into the Halloween aesthetic while helping deter bugs," Leisz says.

Change Up Your Outdoor Lighting

Instead of harsh, bright lights, use less glaring methods of outdoor illumination. Leisz suggests "a softer, yellow tone." It's not as likely to bring the bugs around.

Have a happy, fun, pest-free Halloween without spooky critters hanging around!