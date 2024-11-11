Recent Trip To The Beach Has People Concerned About President Biden's Health

President Joe Biden is coming up to the end of his term in a couple of months, and it may be about time. C-SPAN filmed the current president walking along a Delaware beach, where he struggled.

Walking down the sandy stretch with his wife, Jill Biden, he stumbled on the sand and had to fight for his balance. He struggled to keep his feet above the sand level, causing him to nearly trip numerous times.

Despite the press around, the couple kept walking firmly, although Biden needed a quick assist from the first lady for a moment. Jill kept walking on, to the upset of many online. Biden managed to keep his balance and not fall over, however.

It's been no secret that Biden's an old man. He's currently 81-years-old and is coming up to his 82nd birthday on November 20. Around this age, individuals' physical body and mental mind can really start to deteriorate.

At the tail-end of the video, the press asks the president, "What are you going to say to Trump on Wednesday?" Despite them wanting to know his thoughts on the meeting on Wednesday, the president and first lady ignore their questions. It's unclear if he was too busy focusing, couldn't hear them, or opted to ignore them.

Biden is currently battling the sand at his beach house in Delaware.



(The sand is winning) pic.twitter.com/iLu459fStD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 10, 2024

Internet Worried For Biden's Health After Sandy Stumbles

Biden's been criticized for his age before, with dementia claims. Many have made fun of his mannerisms and the impact age can have on someone. Some have also had concerns over how his age will impact his ability to lead the country.

This video, however, has people more concerned for him than against him.

"I am starting to feel sorry for the guy," comments one. It's never pleasant seeing someone struggle to walk.

"You can, and should, leave him alone now. There is absolutely no point in this. Show some kindness," another pleads, believing the press needs to back off (sorry not sorry).

Most have criticized Jill for her lack of assistance.

"Wouldn't you think Jill could hold her husband's hand or grab his arm for safetys sake?" asks one.

"Jill is just letting him struggle," says another.

It is an odd sight to see an elderly man's partner not assisting them over rough terrain. Although it may be an attempt to not compromise Biden's stature in the public eye, this just makes her look heartless.