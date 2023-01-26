Reba McEntire's Atoka, Okla. bar, restaurant and venue, Reba's Place, celebrates it grand opening tonight at 7:45 PM EST (Jan. 25), and the boss will be in the house for a special live performance. The event is closed to the public, but lucky for us, it can be watched live and for free on McEntire's Facebook page.

Reba's Place was constructed in an old Masonic Temple and features two stories of dining space and a live music stage. Per a press release, "the menu includes popular dishes from the region and beyond, all made from scratch. Highlights include the 'Fancy' steak dinner, street tacos, chicken fried steak and Reba's personal favorite, pinto beans and corn bread."

There's a restored antique bar on the first floor. The press release adds that "the aesthetics of the venue are heavily influenced by Reba's western heritage and include a curated collection of memorabilia from Reba's personal archives." Artifacts from McEntire's career span an ongoing career that's earned her Kennedy Center honors and a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame rotunda.

"I'm very excited to be opening a place so close to my roots," McEntire said in a press release from Nov. 2021. "The Choctaw Nation and the city of Atoka are wonderful partners and I can't wait to welcome our first guests to Reba's Place. We are working very hard to create something not only for the local community, but that will also bring in folks from across the country."

The new business venture furthers the creative and entrepreneurial pursuits of its namesake. McEntire has been busy musically lately, touring arenas with Terri Clark and The Isaacs, and as an actor, starring in the TV series Big Sky and Lifetime movie The Hammer. Both projects co-star McEntire's partner, fellow actor Rex Linn.

