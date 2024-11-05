Reba Posts ‘National Redhead Day’ Pic on Election Day, Twitter Immediately Scorches Her: Reactions

Not going to lie, I snorted out loud when I came across this X (formerly Twitter). Everyone's stressed about the presidential election, and Reba McEntire is over here celebrating her luscious red locks.

In McEntire's defense, today is actually National Redhead Day, and it's National Redhead Day on November 5th every year so why should the holiday be completely boxed out? Redheads have to celebrate, y'all!

However, many took McEntire to task for not being able to read the room or should I say social media. Her post came across as tone deaf to many, who said they couldn't care less when they had more pressing matters to attend to.

But in McEntire's defense, just check out the photos below. The singer still has it at any age, and those photos show just that. McEntire shared images of herself with both long hair and short hair to celebrate the holiday.

Long or short, either way I love being a redhead! #NationalRedheadDay pic.twitter.com/Wy4OGzUjNi — Reba McEntire (@reba) November 5, 2024

Reba McEntire Draws Responses

She'll definitely be redheaded after the scorching she got in response. Several people took to the comment section to blast the singer for the post. They asked for McEntire to read the room and to focus on the more important task at hand.

"Read the room Reba."

"Reba, you know what we're not going to do today? We're not going to talk about your hairstyle."

"really?!?!? right now?"

"I was looking for the 'I voted' sticker somewhere... but it's not there."

"Reba, timing is everything, and now isn't it."

"Reba this is not the f--king time!"

"Redheads need to sit this one out today."

"I kind of like how everyone is on edge about the election and tweeting only about it while Reba's over here like 'What do you think of my hair'"

"This killed me dead."

So not every body was offended. Some people found the post to be just as hilarious as I did. Ultimately, social media is freedom of expression. Rather than be political, McEntire just wanted to have some lighthearted fun. And that shouldn't be blasted.