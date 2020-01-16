Reba McEntire to Guest Star on CBS Series 'Young Sheldon'

Get ready, Reba McEntire fans. You'll soon be able to see the country queen showcase her humor as a guest star on the CBS series Young Sheldon.

TV Line reports that the Oklahoma native will play June, the "fun and fiery" ex-wife of little league coach Dale Ballard (Craig T. Nelson) in an upcoming episode. McEntire's character will stick up an unlikely friendship with Meemaw (Annie Potts), who is dating Ballard.

The Texas-set show, a spinoff of the Big Bang Theory, follows the childhood of Sheldon Cooper, portrayed by Jim Parsons on the Big Bang Theory. Parsons, who serves as executive producer of Young Sheldon, narrates the series.

McEntire's episode is set to air in February.

McEntire starred in her own series, Reba, from 2001 to 2006. She also co-starred in the series Malibu Country with 9 to 5 star Lily Tomlin in 2012. The country music singer-songwriter has previously guest starred in episodes of Last Man Standing, The Neighbors and Baby Daddy.

McEntire's album Stronger Than the Truth is nominated for a 2020 Grammy award for Best Country Album. She'll kick off her 2020 tour on March 20 in Evansville, Ind. She'll also join Brooks & Dunn for Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas, which kicks off in April.

The country superstar will also keep busy this year with her new lifestyle podcast.

