Mega Mentor Reba McEntire Tears Up in 'The Voice' Knockout Rounds Teaser Video

All four current The Voice coaches speak glowingly about this season's mega mentor, Reba McEntire, in a knockout rounds teaser video.

McEntire's former daughter-in-law via their previous marriages, Kelly Clarkson praised her friend of 20 years' skill at developing young artists.

"This is the raddest mega mentor we've ever had," Clarkson said. "So I love working with Reba. I love doing it in this capacity because she's helped me tons musically as an artist. So it's cool to watch her be able to do that for other people as well."

"I am so proud of Kelly. She has grown as an artist, as a teacher from when we first met in 2002 way back," McEntire added. "So that's how long we've known each other. She was a baby [and] she just matured into this wonderful woman that I am just so proud of and I love you with all my heart. That's my truth."

Blake Shelton crowned his fellow Oklahoman the greatest country singer of all time before sprinkling in some good-natured teasing.

"Having Reba here... It's just familiar territory for me because we've worked together a lot over the years.... Malibu Country, at least two ACM awards, maybe three," Shelton said. "That was fun. Oh my God. And not to mention, you were my first mentor ever here on this show. Right? And you're going to be my last mentor."

After McEntire asked "What does that say about our relationship?," Shelton countered with "You brought me into this and now you're taking me out. That's what it means."

In addition, McEntire left quite the first impression on new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

"I'm having a great time. She's so fun. Lovely lady. And obviously clearly knows her stuff," Horan shared.

"She's given me amazing advice and helped my team so much in a short period of time," Chance the Rapper added.

McEntire closed the clip with a sweet "thank you" for the show's cast and crew.

"Oh, it's so much fun to be back on The Voice again," she said. "It's always a lot of fun to give advice because I study people when they perform and I want to be touched when they're singing to me."