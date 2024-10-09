Reba McEntire Reveals Who Really Runs The Show On 'The Voice' In Hilarious Confrontation With Fellow Coach

Reba McEntire should be one of the first people you think of when you're asked to identify "The Queen of Country." Well, if you were to go by an interaction McEntire had on the latest episode of The Voice, you'd be tempted to give her another title. "Tyrant." You see, McEntire confronted one of her fellow judges, Michael Bublé, in a backstage segment to start the episode.

McEntire was waiting in Bublé's dressing room. Ominously, she appeared as the light switch was flipped. "How did you get in here?" Bublé asks, horrified. McEntire wastes no time asserting her dominance, lording her power over the helpless singer.

"Don't you worry about that. You and I are going to have a little talk and I'm going to tell you how things work around here." She backs a clearly scared Bublé into a corner. He's powerless, and she knows it. "You think because you're the newbie, you sell millions of records and you're a global superstar, you think you're something special?" Bublé can only shake his head, releasing a timid "...No."

McEntire's attack continues. "I run things around here. I'm gonna keep my eye on you, OK?" Finally, Gwen Stefani enters the scene. She takes stock of the tense situation. "Is everything OK?" McEntire smiles. "Yeah! We're just talking about how much fun we're having on The Voice. Right, Michael?"

Bublé considers the truth. But he knows as well as anyone does: Reba McEntire is the big dog on campus. What could he say? What if Stefani doesn't believe him? After some consideration, Bublé gulps. "Yes, we're having so much fun." It's a lie, but it keeps him living to fight another day. Stefani, content, leaves the room. Again, it's just McEntire and Bublé.

"You better remember what I told you. I'll be watching you." A decisive warning. With that, McEntire leaves, and Bublé is all alone. Was there something he could've said to stop that from happening? If Snoop Dogg had entered in place of Stefani, would that have kept McEntire at bay? These are questions that will haunt Bublé for the remainder of the season. Perhaps, however, he can tip the scales in his favor if one of his singers can defeat the tyrant and end her reign of tyranny for good...