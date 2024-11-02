Reba McEntire Reveals She Wants a Role in a Marvel Movie

Sure, we've seen Reba McEntire be a 'single mom with two jobs who loves her kids and never stops.' Currently, she's a bar owner on Happy's Place. What else could she do? Apparently, The Voice coach wants to flex her chops as a... superhero???

Recently, Reba spoke with Ben Harlum on SiriusXM Hits 1 to promote her new sitcom Happy's Place. There, the host asks McEntire if she has any dream roles in her acting career. She immediately jumps in on the superhero craze. "I'd love to do a Marvel comic. I wanna be a like, female Reba McEntire Power Ranger or something like that in a Marvel movie," she exclaims.

I'm sure there's a conflict of interest between being a Marvel movie character and being a Power Ranger but we get the point. She wants to be something cool and powerful in the biggest intellectual property in the world. But what would she specialize in as a character? "My superpower would be able to talk to animals. Wouldn't that be fun?" Reba says.

Social Media Reacts Wildly to Reba McEntire's Desire to Join The MCU

I could not even begin to imagine what kind of role Reba would fit nowadays. However, social media has plenty of ideas brewing in their heads, some jokes and some completely genuine. Under a tweet from Pop Crave on Twitter, people let off a litany of thoughts about McEntire in the MCU. For instance, one person theorizes her in the X-Men if she was just a little younger. "If she was 35 years younger, man she would body being Rogue," they say.

Additionally, within the X-Men side of things, one person chucks such an absurd idea for Reba, I actually kind of want to see it. "Please just cast her as anyone. Shave her head and cast her as Professor X for all I care, it will be iconic," they joke.