Reba McEntire Reveals She Hasn't Met Dolly Parton's Husband or Been to Her House

I mean, how much do your friends really need to meet your family anyway? Come over to my house? For what? Sometimes, friends have boundaries in ways we'll never quite truly understand. For Dolly Parton, this even extends to friends she's had for decades now. The private life is private for a reason and will stick to communicating through fax when it's necessary. Her need for seclusion is so strong, companions like Reba McEntire apparently don't even know Dolly's husband!

Videos by Wide Open Country

Reba has been making her press run to promote her new sitcom Happy's Place. One of her stops brings her to SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, where McEntire admits she can't vouch too much for her friend Dolly Parton's cooking. She hasn't even been over to the 9 to 5 icon's house, let alone see if her food is any good. Moreover, Parton hasn't even invited The Voice coach over either.

Reba Doesn't Have Much Connection With Dolly Parton Behind The Scenes

It's definitely understandable why Dolly Parton keeps her private life so tight. When you have a husband like Parton's that doesn't want to be in the spotlight, you usually get situations like Reba's where information is on a need-to-know basis.

Regardless, Dolly feels like their relationship is perfect. They've been married for 57 years now, what's their secret? She explains how respect and basic understanding of each other's boundaries do a lot to keep things strong. A little separation doesn't necessarily hurt either. "Yeah, stay gone as much as you can. I've been married 50 years, I've been home about 45 [days] of those, so it works perfect," Dolly jokes. "No, actually, you need to have respect and love for each other, and you need to be good friends too. "[Her husband Carl Dean] doesn't particularly care about being around anybody but me. He's just always asked me to leave him out of all this. He does not like all the hullabaloo."