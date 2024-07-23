Reba McEntire Revealed 'The Voice' Coaches May Guest Star On New Sitcom

Reba McEntire may not be returning for Season 27 of The Voice. But she may be bringing The Voice to her. She recently teased that some of her fellow The Voice coaches could guest star on her new sitcom Happy's Place.

Speaking with TV insider, McEntire revealed that she will be happy to include fellow coaches on her sitcom. In fact, some have already expressed interest in the idea.

"In a skinny minute, yes!" she said. "Snoop wants to be on the show. Michael Bublé wants to be on the show. Gwen will just come visit, she didn't say she wanted to be on the show."

However, McEntire's co-star Melissa Peterman said that Stefani won't be able to resist guest starring on the show. "She'll want to," Peterman added. "When she comes and hangs out, she'll want to." In fact, Peterman already has the perfect role for Stefani on the show. "Maybe Gwen could play my sister! I said that because I want everyone to think that we look a lot alike. She's just awesome." Your move, Stefani!

Meanwhile, McEntire also addressed the difficulty of trying to film both Happy's Place and The Voice at once. "Some days [the shoots] are overlapping," McEntire said. "But it's so much better than two years ago when I was doing Big Sky in Albuquerque for ABC, and then flying to the East Coast for concerts on the weekend. This is a piece of cake."

Reba McEntire Is Having Fun

However, both McEntire and Peterman are having a blast working together again after starring on Reba.

"We've been friends ever since," Peterman said. "We've done other things together. I got to go on tour with her and open the show and do standup, and we vacation together. We hang out, and we just were waiting for another project so we could actually go to work together again. I think it's evolved to even — you know, we had six years together, a 100-and-some episodes — we have such a shorthand."

Meanwhile, McEntire praises the bonds of the crew.

She said, "The thing that I can already see is going to happen on this show that happened on the Reba show, we'd all go on vacation together — the writers, the producers, showrunners, everybody — and with their families. We had such a good time. I can see this happening with this group. The camaraderie and the way we gelled on the first week during while we were shooting the pilot."