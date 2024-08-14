Reba McEntire's Plastic Surgery — What's Been Done Already?

I'm going to ease y'all into this real easy like, okay? I'm not attacking Reba McEntire, I promise. If anything, consider this a bit of fun speculation! If you track McEntire to the origins of her musical career, you have to admit one could make the argument that she looks drastically different. And not just in a general "well, age will do that" way.

McEntire has been active in the country music scene since 1976 when she began making her first recordings. Her debut single was "I Don't Want to Be a One Night Stand." Which, unfortunately for her and the production company who signed her at the time, wasn't exactly a major hit.

Her first studio album, Reba McEntire, also didn't quite perform to expectations. McEntire didn't see a dime of royalty money from the album until 1988. Her second album, Out of a Dream? That was when people started to recognize McEntire's vocal gifts! Suddenly, you had "Sweet Dreams," which broke into Billboard's Top 20! Then, a few years later, she'd drop "(You Lift Me) Up to Heaven," which soared to #8 in Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart!

The heavens truly opened for McEntire by then. First, she took the country music realm by storm. Then, she hopped over to television and movies, appearing in a number of successful (or at least well-liked) projects. Her biggest claim to fame, however, would be Reba. Reba was a sitcom that ran for six seasons before ultimately getting canceled in 2007.

Okay, But What About Reba McEntire's Plastic Surgery?

Huh? Anyway, Reba was a critical darling, and it was even The WB's highest-rated television show! ...Well, for adults 18-49, but that's still a major demographic! Needless to say, McEntire is spectacular in everything she does or sets her mind to! She even managed to snatch her current boyfriend, Rex Linn, through an appearance in Young Sheldon! How much more wholesome can you get?

...Okay, okay. Fine. I'll stop talking about how cool McEntire is and get to the point. Plastic surgery! "Did Reba McEntire get a face lift?" "Did she get her breasts done? Botox? What did she look like before the plastic surgery?"

All in due time, my rambunctious readers! So, for some, like Kim Kardashian or Dolly Parton, plastic surgery ends up being something people rarely feel obligated to talk about! ...I feel like it'd be mean if I specifically called out celebrities who plastic surgery wasn't kind to, though. In McEntire's case, it's been genuinely hard to tell.

It doesn't help that McEntire has been guarded throughout the years regarding certain forms of "non-natural physical enhancement." The closest formal acknowledgment we get is an old OK Magazine interview she did in 2009.

"I don't do Botox," she told the publication. "I just don't do it. Everybody else can, it's fine with me. I don't. It's botulism, so I didn't want to put that in my body." She adds, "I think plastic surgery's great if that's what you want to do." Hmm... okay, Reba. Let's see what else we can unearth!

Did Reba McEntire Have A Facelift? How Much Plastic Surgery Has Reba Had?

To add fuel to the plastic surgery fire, McEntire was the subject of a 2023 Radar Online piece where according to the publication's "sources," McEntire's beauty bill "soars past $100k each year to keep the 67-year-old looking and feeling like she's worth the red-carpet treatment everyone lavishes on her."

The publication's insider source explained further. "She owes it to weekly facials, body wraps, hot saunas, and other spa treatments. Reba buys the best cleansers and moisturizers and serums money can buy, including spending thousands a month on skincare products," the insider claimed.

"Reba swears she'll never do Botox, but she doesn't put down plastic surgery and she looks like she's had nip-tucks to stave off lines, wrinkles, and sags."

Oh, really? ...Listen, I know better than to take "insiders" seriously until otherwise proven correct. However, it's an interesting additional piece to the puzzle, no?

Stop Messing Around, Did Reba McEntire Get Plastic Surgery Or Not?

Maybe some actual specialists can lend their opinion on the matter! Let's hear what Dr. Gary Motykie has to say!

Motykie believes there are certainly a few suspicious flags to be raised. However, McEntire must have a masterful plastic surgeon in her back pocket if she has gotten work done because Motykie genuinely can't call it one way or the other! The "changes" are so slight — nearly unrecognizable and blending seamlessly with her natural features!

Although, Dr. Richard Westreich seems to have a different opinion. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, the plastic surgeon basically all but said McEntire likely did a few cosmetic tweaks.

"Over the years, she may have had a rhinoplasty, brow lift, and upper lid lift, as well as a facelift and fat transfer," Westreich asserts. "It is pretty well accepted that she has had a facelift and perhaps a brow lift. She has had a lot of volume, whether it is using filler or by a fat transfer to her mid-face," Westreich continues.

"She looks to have had an upper lid lift and she does the usual Botox. Her routine maintenance looks to have been done for around 15 years." Well. That's quite the change-up from Motykie's observations.

In Conclusion...

This is one of those cases where you'll have to believe whatever you want to believe. McEntire told ABC News that "staying happy" was the key to her agelessness. ...And also a dedicated exercise regimen and stellar dietary habits. Valid points, for sure! If you ask the internet, you'll get nothing but "Of course she's had plastic surgery done — she's the poster child of plastic surgery!"

But we all know the internet likes believing things without proper research. I hope y'all are happy, by the way. Do you know how many gossip websites I had to wade through before I found credible (or "interesting," at worst) information? That's a labor of love. For you guys, I'd examine a thousand gossip websites to give you something of substance!